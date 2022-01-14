Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70. Baidu has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167,792 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

