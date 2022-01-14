Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.70

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 12196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.