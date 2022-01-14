Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

