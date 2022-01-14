Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCHDF shares. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.77.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

