Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,780 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($37.74).

BNZL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,705 ($36.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,846.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,660.60. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

