Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.83

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 6901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

