Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $161.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,278 shares of company stock worth $11,574,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

