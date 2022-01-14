Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,112 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $19,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

