Principal Street Partners LLC Has $512,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,844,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,456,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

