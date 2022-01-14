Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.