Analysts Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT at $6.10

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of ARDX opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $101.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422 over the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 37.6% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 347,940 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 346,091 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

