Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 3,970 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 39.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,147. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

