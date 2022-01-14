JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.96.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.37. 9,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,111. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.16 and a 200 day moving average of $409.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

