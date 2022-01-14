Principal Street Partners LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

