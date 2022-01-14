World Asset Management Inc Acquires 166 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 89,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,211. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

