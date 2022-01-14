Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of DYAI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $964,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter worth $464,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $296,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 363.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.