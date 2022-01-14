Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $122.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.47.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. 6,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,537. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.