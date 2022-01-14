iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $106.89

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.89 and last traded at $106.91, with a volume of 285942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

