Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.25

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 4999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salzgitter AG will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

