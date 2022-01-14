Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Declines By 73.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 683,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.