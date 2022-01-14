Anyswap (ANY) Hits Market Capitalization of $579.23 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Anyswap has a market cap of $579.23 million and approximately $126.15 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.08 or 0.00073393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 66.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00075812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.57 or 0.07618039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.40 or 0.99551568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00067846 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

