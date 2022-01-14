Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 426,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 56.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 827.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 47.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

