RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.49

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 31261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.