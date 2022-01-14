LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ LNSR opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LENSAR will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

