Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,703,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $619.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $653.78 and a 200-day moving average of $713.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

