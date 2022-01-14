Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 41,500 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NYSE:NIO opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.