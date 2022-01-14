Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

