Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,019 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,874 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in R1 RCM by 14.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 5.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

