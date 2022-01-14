PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after buying an additional 309,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after buying an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after buying an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.23 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,803 shares of company stock worth $148,115. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.