Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sasol were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

