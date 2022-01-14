Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.75 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,253 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.