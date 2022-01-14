TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.93

Shares of TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 9855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TDCX in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.32 million for the quarter.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

