BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Up 15.8%

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU) traded up 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 188,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 146,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The company has a market cap of C$12.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

