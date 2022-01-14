Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.47. 130,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,610,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.35.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

