ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Down 5.9%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 90,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,703,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.
ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,808,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
