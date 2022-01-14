ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Down 5.9%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 90,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,703,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,808,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

