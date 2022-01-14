NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading 7.1% Higher

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.85 and last traded at $73.23. Approximately 42,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 944,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -258.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 29.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after buying an additional 208,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

