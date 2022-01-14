Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $50.30

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.30, but opened at $49.02. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TARO shares. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

