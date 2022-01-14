Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $50.30

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.30, but opened at $49.02. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TARO shares. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.