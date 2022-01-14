Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of CSSE opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $216.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.49. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.