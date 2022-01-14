Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading Down 5.4%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.46. 17,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 569,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Get Glaukos alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after buying an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after buying an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth $20,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth $18,778,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.