Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Trading 6.4% Higher

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.65. 77,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,099,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIPO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Hippo news, insider Assaf Wand purchased 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $58,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

