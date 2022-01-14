Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in December

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAAGF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Shanta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
