Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.33 and last traded at $164.75. Approximately 11,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,279,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.47.

Several analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 20.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 20.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

