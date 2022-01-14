China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.00. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

