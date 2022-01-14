Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Drops By 70.0%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. Safran has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

