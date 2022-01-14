Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Stock Price Down 59.8%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO) traded down 59.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.36 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.04 ($0.54). 3,762,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,761,994% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.35).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £81.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

About Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

