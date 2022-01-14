Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

FREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

FREE stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

