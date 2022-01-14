First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $893.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $571.90 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $838.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $837.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.