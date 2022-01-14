Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.64 for the quarter. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $25.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $39.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $108.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $27.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $19.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $28.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $43.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $119.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $31.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $132.25 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,038.74.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,048.40 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,955.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,747.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.