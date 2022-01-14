First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.44.

NYSE:FR opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

