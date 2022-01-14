HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $40.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. HP has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

